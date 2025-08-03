ADVERTISEMENT

America Votes

‘They roll right over’: Many Democrats call their party weak and ineffective, AP-NORC poll finds

By The Associated Press

Published

Voters check in to cast ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary at a polling site in Derry, N.H., Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.