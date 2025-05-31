ADVERTISEMENT

America Votes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in South Carolina remarks, calls on Democrats ‘to be a little meaner’

By The Associated Press

Published

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to delegates at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.