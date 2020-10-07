TORONTO -- Despite the distancing measures in place at Wednesday night's U.S. vice-presidential debate, one uninvited guest got a little too close to one of the candidates.

Mid-debate, a fly landed on the head of Vice-President Mike Pence, who seemed unfazed or unaware that the insect was there.

Ian Cull, a reporter for NBC's Bay Area affiliate, confirmed on Twitter after checking the footage that the fly sat atop Pence's head for two minutes and three seconds before flying away.

After the debate, Twitter was buzzing with jokes as "The Fly" became a trending topic. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got in on the fun, tweeting a photo of himself with a swatter asking supporters to help his campaign "fly." The fly even got its own parody Twitter account, tweeting out videos of pop star Miley Cyrus' song "Fly on the Wall" and joking about releasing a memoir.

Here's a roundup of some of the best tweets of the night:

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Pretty fly on a white guy pic.twitter.com/w0S1vDmAte — Pence's Fly (@MichaelsFly) October 8, 2020

This just in: The fly just got a three picture deal with Universal. pic.twitter.com/89DWVCeNqD — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2020

The Fly just got a show on Netflix. Jeff Goldblum to voice. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 8, 2020

LORNE MICHAELS... I IMPLORE YOU... PLEASE... GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020