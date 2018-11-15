After arrest, Michael Avenatti denies L.A. domestic violence
Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division on Nov. 14, 2018. (Michael Owen Baker / AP)
Michael Balsamo and Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 10:36AM EST
LOS ANGELES - Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti denies allegations of domestic violence.
Avenatti was arrested Wednesday near his skyscraper apartment in a ritzy area of Los Angeles. Police won't release details but say the alleged victim had visible injuries.
After posting $50,000 bail, Avenatti called the felony allegation "completely bogus" and said it was made up to harm his reputation. As he left a police station where he was booked, Avenatti told reporters that he's never hit a woman and is confident he'll be exonerated.
Avenatti became famous representing Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump and has sued to invalidate a confidentiality agreement she signed.
Avenatti has also harshly criticized the president and has said he's mulling a 2020 presidential run.
