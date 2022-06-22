Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 280 people
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 280 people
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.
Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 temblor that damaged buildings in Khost and Paktika provinces. It comes as the international community has largely left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.
That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.
Neighbouring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department said the quake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Paktika province, just near the border and some 50 kilometres southwest of the city of Khost. Such temblors can cause severe damage, particularly in an area like this one where homes and other buildings are poorly constructed and landslides are common.
Footage from Paktika province showed people being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area. Others were treated on the ground. One resident could be seen receiving IV fluids while sitting in a plastic chair outside the rubble of his home and still more were sprawled on gurneys. Other images showed residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble from destroyed stone houses.
The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll, and its director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed trapped under the rubble.
Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, gave no specific death toll but wrote on Twitter that hundreds of people were killed and injured in the earthquake, which shook four districts in Paktika.
“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe,” he wrote.
In just one district of the neighbouring Khost province, the earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured over 95 others, local officials said.
In Kabul, Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund convened an emergency meeting at the presidential palace to coordinate the relief effort for victims in Paktika and Khost.
The “response is on its way,” the U.N. resident coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, wrote on Twitter.
Some remote areas of Pakistan saw reports of damage to homes near the Afghan border, but it wasn't immediately clear if that was due to rain or the earthquake, said Taimoor Khan, a disaster management spokesperson in the area.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement offered his condolences over the earthquake, saying his nation will provide help to the Afghan people.
The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 500 kilometres by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.
Mountainous Afghanistan and the larger region of South Asia along the Hindu Kush mountains has long been vulnerable to devastating earthquakes.
In 2015, a major earthquake that struck the country’s northeast killed over 200 people in Afghanistan and neighbouring northern Pakistan. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake in 2002 killed about 1,000 people in northern Afghanistan. And in 1998, another earthquake of the same strength and subsequent tremors in Afghanistan’s remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.
___
Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad and Jon Gambrell and Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 280 people
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.
Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy as NHL's MVP
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player to his team at the NHL Awards on Tuesday night.
Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favour of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her US$500,000.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Statistics Canada to report May inflation figures today, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says
A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.
Canada
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
Zelenskyy to virtually address Canadian university students
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually address Canadian university students this morning.
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Quebec extends state of emergency in Saguenay, Que., because of landslide threat
Officials in Saguenay, Que., secured a perimeter around a neighbourhood at risk of landslides Tuesday and tried to ensure that residents forced from their homes had places to stay.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
World
-
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 280 people
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday, killing at least 280 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.
-
Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed,' press group says
A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia's invasion appear to have been 'coldly executed' as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer's missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.
-
'Heightened alert': Abortion providers in U.S. brace for ruling
Abortion providers in the U.S. are preparing for an increase in violence once the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Roe v. Wade, saying there has historically been a spike when the issue of abortion gets widespread public attention, such as after a state approves new restrictions.
-
Plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport, 3 injured
A jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.
-
U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
-
Honduras exec gets 22 years in activist's hit squad murder
The man convicted last year of co-ordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison, upsetting the victim's family because the penalty was significantly below the maximum.
Politics
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine to be central focus of Trudeau's summit tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Rwanda for the first leg of a 10-day trip to confer with other world leaders as the war in Ukraine is expected to loom large over nearly all his discussions.
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
-
MPs agree to expedite passage of 'extreme intoxication' bill in House of Commons
The Liberal government moved to expedite its "extreme intoxication" bill in the House of Commons Tuesday with a unanimous consent motion, but technical issues in the parliamentary precinct prevented that from happening.
Health
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
COVID-19 vaccine scheme for world's poorest pushes for delivery slowdown
Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers, including Pfizer and Moderna, to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted.
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Sci-Tech
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
-
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
-
NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal
NASA fuelled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.
Entertainment
-
Cineplex introduces $1.50 booking fee for online ticket purchases
Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer. Canada's largest film exhibitor says it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.
-
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
-
Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you need
Beyonce released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say 'Break My Soul' did its part to break the internet.
Business
-
Statistics Canada to report May inflation figures today, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
-
Global shares dip despite Wall Street rally; eyes on Fed chair
Global shares declined Wednesday as markets shrugged off a Wall Street rally and awaited congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Lifestyle
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada's new travel rules come into effect
As Canada's travel rules ease, the country's largest airport says they are 'encouraged' by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
Twitter partners with Haida artist to celebrate Indigenous History Month
Twitter Canada is using Haida artist Jaalen Edenshaw's work to celebrate National Indigenous History Month.
Sports
-
Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy as NHL's MVP
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player to his team at the NHL Awards on Tuesday night.
-
Kennedy 'disturbed' Hockey Canada didn't require players take part in assault probe
Sheldon Kennedy tuned in as Hockey Canada executives faced question after pointed question. A voice for victims following his own experience being abused by then-coach Graham James in junior hockey, Kennedy had a similar reaction when the sexual assault story involving former Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach broke last fall as he watched the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage meeting unfold.
-
Transgender athletes barred from international rugby league
Transgender athletes will be barred from women's international rugby league matches while the sport's governing body formulates its inclusion policy.
Autos
-
Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.
-
GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx
General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.
-
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.