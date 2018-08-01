

The Associated Press





FRANKFURT -- An aviation expert says passengers in plane crashes like Tuesday's Aeromexico accident -- in which no one died -- have better chances of survival due to more robust aircraft construction.

Air safety investigator Adrian Young, from the Netherlands-based consultancy To70, said that crash survival rates "are higher than they have ever been" in part because "airplanes are stronger than ever."

He told The Associated Press that people are now less likely to be trapped by collapsed seats and floors, especially if the plane is level and on flat ground, as in the crash in northern Mexico. He said it was too early to speculate about the cause.

Authorities said there were no fatalities among 97 passengers and four crew. Rescuers took 49 people to hospitals, most with minor injuries.