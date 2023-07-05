9 people, including 2 kids, are shot and wounded in U.S. capital as violence mars July 4
Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation's capital were shot and wounded early Wednesday, police said, as a spate of violence marred the holiday.
Officers responding around 1 a.m. to the mass shooting in a neighbourhood about a 20-minute drive east of the White House found a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old among the victims, police said. The victims, who were not publicly identified, were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening,
The gunshots were fired from a dark SUV seen driving through the Deanwood neighbourhood.
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said the shootings appeared to be targeted, and called the violence "totally unacceptable."
It was unclear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle, and no arrests had been made, said police, who appealed to the public for information to help in their investigation.
"We have too many guns and too many violent people on the street," said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Wednesday afternoon. "We have work to do."
The Washington shooting was the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent July Fourth weekend.
Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday. Many of the shooting victims were children, authorities said.
On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, ages 2 and 13, before he surrendered, police said.
Three people were killed and eight others were injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighbourhood following a festival in the area, authorities said. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighbourhood of Como happened late Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.
And in Florida, a 7-year-old child was killed in a shooting during an altercation between two groups gathered for July Fourth celebrations along a causeway that crosses Tampa Bay, police said. A man also was hit with gunfire but was expected to survive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Correction
This story has been corrected to show 30 people, not 28, were shot in Baltimore. This story also has been corrected to update the age of the youngest victim of Washington, D.C.'s shooting. The victim was 10 years old, not 9.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.
Warnings remain from coast to coast as parts of Canada swelter under heat wave
Southern parts of Ontario and Quebec are entering the third day of a multi-day heat event that Environment Canada has warned could see temperatures reach highs near 40 degrees Celsius when humidity is factored in.
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
A stream of flickering lights illuminated the darkness of Lac-Megantic, Que. in the early hours of Thursday morning as citizens marched to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the downtown core.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A deal has been reached to keep Stellantis in Canada, Ottawa's feud with Meta continues and how does El Nino affect Canada?
Earth's average temperature matches record high set a day earlier
Earth's average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen series of climate-change-driven extremes.
Canada
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
A stream of flickering lights illuminated the darkness of Lac-Megantic, Que. in the early hours of Thursday morning as citizens marched to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the downtown core.
-
New flag unveiled, raised in honour of Canada’s No. 2 Construction Battalion
The No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s first all-Black regiment, didn’t have a flag to call their own -- until Wednesday.
-
CBC News retracts report alleging email interference by Alberta premier's office
CBC News is retracting a report alleging someone in Premier Danielle Smith's office emailed Crown prosecutors to question and challenge the handling of cases involving COVID-19 protests in Alberta that blocked traffic at a U.S. border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
'This can't be the new normal': LGBTQ2S+ advocates call on all levels of government to address hate
Activists are calling on all levels of government to come together to stand against "an alarming rise" of anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate after a Pride month punctuated by an increased number of anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests and attacks.
-
Young Canadian homeowners consider risks of severe weather when buying a home: survey
A new survey conducted by Leger for Rates.ca and BNN Bloomberg reveals that 64 per cent of young homeowners in Canada consider the risks of severe weather in various locations caused by climate change when choosing where to buy a home.
-
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
World
-
More than 950 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea in first 6 months of 2023, group says
At least 951 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, a Spanish migrant rights group said Thursday.
-
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 4 people and injures dozens
Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin's forces invaded Ukraine last year.
-
Visit by Solomon Islands leader to Beijing underscores rising China-US rivalry in South Pacific
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will visit China next week, highlighting the accelerating contest between Beijing and Washington for influence in the South Pacific.
-
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology and other irritants.
-
Canada, U.S., Mexico gather in Cancun to talk North American trade irritants
North America's trading partners are in Cancun for two days of meetings to take stock of the last three years under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
-
UAE pledges $15 million to help rebuild occupied West Bank camp hard hit by Israeli offensive
The United Arab Emirates pledged Thursday to give $15 million to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp after the most intense Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.
Politics
-
Stellantis, governments reach deal on Windsor battery plant construction
Automaker Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Canada, U.S., Mexico gather in Cancun to talk North American trade irritants
North America's trading partners are in Cancun for two days of meetings to take stock of the last three years under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
-
CBC News retracts report alleging email interference by Alberta premier's office
CBC News is retracting a report alleging someone in Premier Danielle Smith's office emailed Crown prosecutors to question and challenge the handling of cases involving COVID-19 protests in Alberta that blocked traffic at a U.S. border crossing for more than two weeks.
Health
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
-
Overuse of marijuana linked to surgery complications and death, study says
Clinical overuse of marijuana is linked to a variety of complications after major elective surgery, including blood clots, stroke, breathing difficulties, kidney issues and even death, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
UN recruits robots in effort to meet global development goals
Dozens of robots, including several humanoid ones, will take centre stage at a conference organized by the United Nations technology agency in Switzerland this week to showcase their potential to help it reach a series of increasingly improbable global goals.
-
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
-
Kids Help Phone seeking help from AI tech to meet demand for mental health support
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada.
-
Aretha Franklin's sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death
Five years after her death, the final wishes of music superstar Aretha Franklin are still unsettled. An unusual trial begins next Monday to determine which of two handwritten wills, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled.
-
'Smallville' actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
Business
-
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
-
A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today
To undercut its fast-growing rivals, Subway is making a big change to its meats where roughly 20,000 U.S. locations will freshly slice their deli meat on-site.
-
Strike could cost $250 million per week, experts say, with consumers taking a hit too
The B.C. port workers strike could cost companies hundreds of millions of dollars per week, experts and business groups say, with smaller operators and consumers feeling the biggest pinch.
Lifestyle
-
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
Sports
-
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass.
-
Canada's Raonic a winner in Grand Slam return, beats Novak in Wimbledon opener
Milos Raonic made a successful return to Grand Slam tennis on Wednesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Austria's Dennis Novak in first-round action at Wimbledon.
-
Top-ranked Canadian amateur Monet Chun one of four Canucks at U.S. Women's Open
Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., is one of four Canadians who will tee off at the U.S. Women's Open, the third major of the women's golf season.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.