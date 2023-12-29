7,000 migrants arrested in a day: The latest on the U.S.-Mexico border crisis
The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues, with a migrant surge overwhelming authorities and border towns and other U.S. cities. Here are some of the latest developments:
DOJ says it will sue Texas over its new law
The Department of Justice has threatened to sue Texas over its new immigration law in a letter Thursday, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN. The threat marks the latest escalation between President Joe Biden and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Earlier this month, Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law, giving local law enforcement the power to arrest migrants and empowering judges to remove migrants from the U.S. The measure is expected to take effect in March.
The White House slammed the new law, calling it "incredibly extreme."
In a letter to Abbott, the DOJ argued the measure is "preempted and violates the U.S. Constitution" and risks interfering with the federal government’s ability to enforce immigration law.
"Accordingly, the United States intends to file suit to enjoin the enforcement of SB 4 unless Texas agrees to refrain from enforcing the law," the letter, signed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, states. "The United States is committed to both securing the border and ensuring the processing of noncitizens consistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). SB 4 is contrary to these goals."
Abbott slammed the Justice Department’s letter later Thursday and accused President Joe Biden of "destroying America."
"The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration," Abbott said in a post on X. "I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America."
Thursday’s legal threat comes after DOJ sued Texas over its use of floating barriers in the Rio Grande. That lawsuit is still making its way through the courts.
7,000 arrests in a day mark a decrease
Border authorities apprehended more than 7,000 migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, according to a Homeland Security official.
Wednesday’s arrests are still lower than earlier this month – when daily apprehensions surpassed 10,000 – and reflects some relief for border authorities. There has been a "pretty significant reduction in border crossings" in recent days, a senior administration official said Wednesday.
In early December, the seven-day average of daily encounters hovered around 9,600 – a jump from late November, when that average stood at 6,800.
U.S. and Mexican officials described high-level talks Wednesday as "productive" as Mexico moves to double down on immigration enforcement and crack down on human smugglers.
About 2,000 border arrests Wednesday took place in the Del Rio Sector, according to a law enforcement source.
The same source said total apprehensions Monday were about 2,000, a drop from the 3,000 daily average number of migrant apprehensions last week.
The Del Rio Sector includes Eagle Pass, Texas, which had thousands of migrants waiting outside to be transported for immigration processing last week.
Mexican officials will visit Washington
Mexican and U.S. officials will meet in Washington next month to discuss curbing the influx of migrants into the U.S., according to the U.S. National Security Council.
The visit will come after this week’s high-level U.S. delegation visit to Mexico City, which included Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
A National Security Council spokesperson called the trip "productive" and said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “has taken significant new enforcement actions” when it comes to migration.
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena told reporters the talks also covered the importance of the economic relationship between the US and Mexico, as well as the root causes of migration, such as poverty, inequality, violence and family reunification, according to a recording provided to CNN by Mexico’s foreign ministry.
U.S. officials said Mexico shared plans to crack down on migrant smugglers, which is contributing to the recent increase at the border.
Mexico has also taken a leadership role on "conducting humane border management, including repatriations," a U.S. senior administration official said, and that more repatriations were conducted this year than ever before.
The U.S. has historically leaned on Mexico to act as a buffer and stem the flow of migrants journeying to the US southern border. But Mexico, like the US, faces similar difficulties as the number of migrants crossing into its country overwhelms its limited resources.
Many migrants coming from the Mexican side of the border are from Central and South America as well as the Caribbean, Cuba and Haiti.
Immigration has been a political vulnerability for Biden, who has faced fierce criticism from Republicans and even some members of his own party for the situation at the US-Mexico border.
U.S. officials acknowledge more work needs to be done by both countries.
“We continue to address the root causes and build on legal pathways that incentivize orderly migration and enforcement of our laws,” a National Security Council official said.
The January meetings will “assess progress and decide what more can be done,” the National Security Council official said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pocketbook concerns and even conflict abroad weigh on New Year's Eve spending plans
With Christmas and Boxing Day in the rear-view mirror, consumers have one event left to take stock of how much they're willing to spend: New Year's Eve.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Haitham and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Dolly Parton sings 'I will always love you' to dying fan whose wish was to meet her
After LeGrand Gold was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer, the Utah man put together a list of things he hoped to do in the time he had left. Meeting Dolly Parton was number 7.
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
Canada
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Haitham and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
-
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
World
-
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the centre
Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into an already crowded town at the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days, fleeing Israel's bombardment of the centre of the strip, as a senior U.N. official on Friday criticized Israel for continuing to impose "severe restrictions" on access to aid.
-
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. Israel swiftly rejected the filing 'with disgust.'
-
Russia launches the biggest aerial barrage of the war and kills 30 civilians, Ukraine says
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
-
Petition calls for Hollywood to remove Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame
For the past three years, one Hollywood resident has rallied thousands of people to join his petition to remove one of the most controversial red and gold stars along the Walk of Fame — former President Donald Trump's.
-
7,000 migrants arrested in a day: The latest on the U.S.-Mexico border crisis
The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues, with a migrant surge overwhelming authorities and border towns and other U.S. cities.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
-
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
Sci-Tech
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
Entertainment
-
Chris Harrison is 'grateful' for breakup with the 'Bachelor' franchise
Chris Harrison now says his time working on the 'Bachelor' franchise was both a 'blessing and a curse.'
-
Gary Oldman says his work in 'Harry Potter' movies is 'mediocre,' would've played role 'differently'
Gary Oldman thinks that he needed more of a… serious approach to his work playing Sirius Black in the “Harry Potter” movies.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Color Purple' a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Color Purple,' 'Ferrari' and 'The Boys in the Boat.'
Business
-
Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Here's a look at some of the changes expected in Canadian banking in 2024.
-
Loblaw, George Weston enter automatic share buyback plans
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have both entered into automatic share purchase plans with brokers.
-
Bud Light had a year it wants to forget. What happens next?
Nearly nine months after Bud Light was front and centre in one of the biggest misfires in advertising history, sales of the beer are still down 30% weekly compared to the same time a year ago.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Canadian men's basketball squad wins CP team of the year after historic 2023
The Canadian men's basketball team took its place on the international stage in 2023. The Canadians won their first-ever FIBA World Cup medal and qualified for next year's Summer Olympics in the process.
-
'It was a bit of a no-brainer': How a local goalie coach became an emergency backup goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets
By day, Byron Spriggs is a goalie coach helping kids hone their skills between the pipes. By night, there is a chance Spriggs could take the ice at Canada Life Centre as an emergency backup goaltender in an NHL game.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.