4 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams

Investigators collect evidence at the site of a suicide bombing on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers outside Quetta, killing few people and wounding more than 20 others, mostly policemen, officials said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt) Investigators collect evidence at the site of a suicide bombing on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers outside Quetta, killing few people and wounding more than 20 others, mostly policemen, officials said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social