

CTVNews.ca Staff





The world’s 26 richest people own as much as the poorest half of humanity, according to a new report looking at global wealth.

Oxfam released the report Monday, to coincide with the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

It found that the gap between rich and poor has grown substantially since the 2008 global financial crisis, with the world’s billionaire count doubling.

In 2018 alone, the report found, the world’s billionaires added $900 billion to their total riches while the combined wealth of the poorest 50 per cent of humanity fell by 11 per cent.

Approximately 3.4 billion people, or nearly half of the world’s population, are living on less than US$5.50 a day, according to the report.

Oxfam also issued a series of recommendations to reduce income inequality, calling on governments to deliver universal free health care and education, find ways to ease the burden on women as caregivers and increase taxes on the rich.

Last year’s version of the Oxfam report found that it would have taken the world’s 43 richest people to match the wealth of the bottom 50 per cent at that time.