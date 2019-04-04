2 men arrested after shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vest
The two men are accused of taking turns in a bulletproof vest and shooting at each other. (Benton Co. Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 6:51AM EDT
ROGERS, Ark. -- Two Arkansas men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after police say they shot each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 50-year-old Charles Ferris and 36-year-old Christopher Hicks were arrested Monday.
A police affidavit says the two men are neighbours and were drinking on a deck Sunday when Ferris told Hicks to shoot him with a .22-calibre rifle while Ferris wore the vest. The affidavit says the shot left a red mark on Ferris' chest and that he was angry because it hurt.
The affidavit says Hicks then put on the vest and Ferris “unloaded the clip” into his back, causing bruises but no serious injuries.
Court records don't list an attorney who could speak on behalf of either man.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- FBI releases portraits sketched by convicted murderer in efforts to solve cold cases
- Mosque massacre suspect to face 89 charges in court Friday
- U.K. government, opposition continue search for Brexit plan
- 2 men arrested after shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vest
- Thai election body orders redo in places over irregularities