ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Storms bring over 100 mm of rain to Manitoba communities

By Kayla Rosen

Published

An undated stock photo of rain hitting a puddle, with reflections of buildings. (Chris Kane/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.