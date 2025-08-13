ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Satellite images reveal conditions that contributed to ‘catastrophic’ wildfire season

By The Canadian Press

Published

The use of images from space and artificial intelligence can help in detecting areas that may be prone to extreme wildfires, researchers suggest. A fire burns as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.