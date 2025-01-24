ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba sets up council to advise on trade as U.S. tariff threats loom

By The Canadian Press

Published

Manitoba businesses are holding their breath as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose sweeping tariffs. Alexandra Holyk reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.