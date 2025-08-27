Winnipeg

Jennifer Jones recounts journey from shy girl to curling legend in book “Rock Star”

By The Canadian Press

Published

Maralee speaks with Canadian curling legend Jennifer Jones about her new memoir, "Rock Star: My Life On and Off the Ice."


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.