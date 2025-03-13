ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Blood Moon’ to be visible in Manitoba tonight

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Planetarium astronomer Scott Young talks about the blood moon, what it is, and how Manitobans can catch a glimpse.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.