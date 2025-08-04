ADVERTISEMENT

B.C. Wildfires

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality for B.C. Interior, parts of Vancouver Island

By Lisa Steacy

Updated

Published

Smoke from the Wesley Ridge fire on Vancouver Island is shown in this photo from the BC Wildfire Service.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.