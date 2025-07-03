ADVERTISEMENT

BC Wildfires

‘Tremendously unfortunate’: B.C. wildfire sparked by RCMP vehicle

By Todd Coyne

Published

A growing wildfire has forced some Lytton residents to flee their homes, in a community still trying to rebuild after a devastating blaze four years ago.


















