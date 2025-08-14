Newly minted Whitecaps star Thomas Muller arrives in Vancouver

New Vancouver Whitecaps player Thomas Muller signs a fans jersey as he arrives from Germany at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The Whitecaps pulled off the biggest signing in the soccer club's history, adding the 2014 World Cup champion and longtime Bayern Munich star to a club that has spent the entire season pushing for top spot in the MLS Western Conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck