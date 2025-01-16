ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Eby calls Trump tariffs ‘economic war’ that would cost B.C. $69 billion

By The Canadian Press

Published

British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Eby says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has made a "declaration of economic war" on Canada and B.C. with his proposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.