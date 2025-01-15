ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Caretaker in B.C. woman's starvation death says little support seen from management

By The Canadian Press

Published

Florence Girard was 54 when she died in the home of caregiver Astrid Dahl. She had been neglected and malnourished, weighing just 55 pounds at the time of her death.




















