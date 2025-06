Canucks beat Checkers 3-2 to win first Calder Cup

Charlotte Checkers' Jack Devine, back left, gets his stick caught in Abbotsford Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs, right, as Akito Hirose (41) looks on during the third period in Game 5 of the AHL Calder Cup Final, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Saturday, June 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck