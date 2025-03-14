ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. overdose deaths in January drop 30 per cent to 152, continuing downward trend

By The Canadian Press

Published

The British Columbia coroner says 152 people died of toxic drug overdoses in January, marking four consecutive months that the toll was under 160. People take part in a rally to mark the public health emergency of the declaration due to the significant increase in opioid-related overdoses across the province in Victoria on April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito