Vancouver

B.C. launches efficiency review of health authorities, starting with PHSA

By The Canadian Press

Published

British Columbia's Ministry of Health says the province is conducting a health authority review to ensure resources are being allocated appropriately and to minimize unnecessary spending. Josie Osborne speaks during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck