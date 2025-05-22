ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. Crown counsel group files workload grievance, says staff shortages slow justice

By The Canadian Press

Published

The courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C., is seen on Feb. 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.