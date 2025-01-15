Vancouver

A child sold for sex by her mom: B.C. survivor shares heartbreaking story

By Michele Brunoro

Published

The latest installment of Hidden In Plain Sight, CTV journalist Michelle Brunoro’s investigation into human trafficking, tells a heartbreaking story.




































