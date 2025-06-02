ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Toronto could feel like 30 on Tuesday as warmer weather finally arrives

By Codi Wilson

Published

People take in the warm sunny weather outside at Sugar Beach on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.