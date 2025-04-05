ADVERTISEMENT

Swiss-born midfielder Maxime Dominguez happy to trade Rio de Janeiro for Toronto

By The Canadian Press

Published

Newly signed Swiss-Spanish midfielder Maxime Dominguez poses with his Toronto FC jersey on Friday April 4, 2025, at the MLS club's north Toronto training centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson


















