ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Ron Taylor, a former major-league pitcher and longtime Blue Jays doctor, dead at 87

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jack DiLauro, right, and Ron Taylor, left, get ready to take a team photo during a ceremony to honor the 1969 New York Mets before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.