ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference final

By The Associated Press

Published

Les joueurs des Panthers de la Floride Brad Marchand (63) et Gustav Forsling (42) célèbrent un but lors de la troisième période du septième match de la série contre les Maple Leafs de Toronto, le 18 mai 2025, au Scotiabank Arena. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.