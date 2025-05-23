ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Okoronkwo, Regan lead AFC Toronto past Montreal Roses 2-0 in NSL

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Roses FC Defender Lucy Cappadona (left) and AFC Toronto forward Esther Okoronkwo (23) jump for the ball during second half Northern Super League soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, April 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.