ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Maple Leafs sending Mitch Marner to Golden Knights in sign-and-trade: reports

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner (front centre) is checked as he screens Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.