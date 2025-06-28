ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hamilton-born Matthew Schaefer selected first overall at the 2025 NHL draft

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Matthew Schaefer, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the New York Islanders during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.