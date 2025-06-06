ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian Hall of Fame to welcome former Blue Jays slugger Bautista and rest of 2025 class

By The Canadian Press

Published

Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista attends batting practice before a game against the Chicago Cubs in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.