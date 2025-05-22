ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Council directs city manager to restrict FIFA World Cup expenses

By Laura Sebben

Published

The entrance to FIFA’s World Cup 2026 office in Toronto with a display of match balls from FIFA World Cups dating back to the 1970 men’s tournament is shown on Monday Dec. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.