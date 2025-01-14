ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

City councillor Shelley Carroll elected new chair of Toronto Police Service Board

By Codi Wilson

Published

Shelley Carroll is seen in this undated photo.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.