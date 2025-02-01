ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Opposition parties say Doug Ford is violating the caretaker convention with his trip to Washington. Here’s what that means

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks from the podium during a visit to Walker Construction in St. Catharines, Ont. on Friday, January 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.