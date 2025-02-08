ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Ontario votes: Leaders campaigning in Toronto, Niagara area and cottage country

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles meets diners at Wendy's and Tim Hortons restaurants in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday Feb. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kenneth Armstrong


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.