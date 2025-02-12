ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

More than 7 out of 10 Ontarians are worried U.S. tariffs will impact province’s economy: Nanos survey

By Laura Sebben

Published

Canadian banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.