ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

'Energizer Bonnie' Crombie won't back down from a fight, friends and loved ones say

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie places a support sign on the lawn of a home as she canvasses in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.