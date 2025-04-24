ADVERTISEMENT

York

York police charge Toronto man with alleged sexual assault at shopping mall

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

Police in York region have charged a 28-year-old Toronto man in connection to an alleged sexual assault incident at Vaughan Mills shopping mall.


















