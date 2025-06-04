ADVERTISEMENT

York

23 suspects face more than 300 charges in firearm, drug trafficking probe in York Region: police

By Codi Wilson

Published

York Regional Police seized firearms and drugs as part of Project Chatter.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.