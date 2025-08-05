ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Police investigating after 2 shot in Brampton

By Codi Wilson

Published

Details are scarce, but there is a large police presence at Queen and Main streets in Brampton where two people were injured.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.