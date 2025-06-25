ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Ontario putting $14B into Mississauga hospital with more than 350 new beds

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital is seen in this rendering. (Trillium Health Partners)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.