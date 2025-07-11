ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man arrested for sexual assault, Peel police believe there may be additional victims

By Laura Sebben

Published

Hamad Nadeem, 23, of Mississauga was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.