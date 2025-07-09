ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Man from Surrey, B.C., charged after $550,000 was stolen from the City of Hamilton in email fraud

By Laura Sebben

Published

Hamilton City Hall can be seen above. (cityofhamilton/Instagram)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.