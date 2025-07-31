ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Hamilton taxpayers on the hook for full $18.3M cyberattack repair bill after insurance claim denied

By Laura Sebben

Published

Hamilton city hall is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto)


















