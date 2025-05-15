ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Two people injured in two-vehicle crash in Whitby: OPP

By Laura Sebben

Published

Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby. (CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.