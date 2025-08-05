ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

‘I guess we have money to blow’: More fallout in Durham Region over pricey new front doors

By Janice Golding

Published

Costs for new energy-saving revolving doors at the Regional Municipality of Durham Headquarters have ballooned. (CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.