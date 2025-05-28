ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto mom returning to Canada from India with son after prolonged legal ordeal that began with alleged parental abduction

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

North York resident Camila Vilas Boas poses for a photo with her four-year-old son, Valentino. The mother and son are returning to Canada from India on May 29 following a months-long parental abduction situation. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.